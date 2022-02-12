Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side FC Platimum have announced three additions to their squad.

The Zvishavane-based side, whose leadership recently introduced a youthful squad policy, parted ways with some senior players in the January transfer window.

They have announced the acquisition of former Young Warriors squad Polokwane City star Walter Musona.

Musona (26), brother to Warriors captain Knowledge, was last on the ranks of DStv Premiership newcomers Sekhukhune United.

The second acquisition is 23-year old midfielder Juan Mutudza.

Mutadza was on the books of Harare giants Dynamos but rarely featured for the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side.

Nigel Makumbe (25) is the other new addition. He joins Platinum from Ngezi Platinum Stars.