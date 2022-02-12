Bulawayo Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso says his charges are ready for tomorrow’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against FC Platinum.

Amakhosi host Platinum at Luveve in what should an interesting contest pitting two sides with a 100% record in the league so far.

To add to the curiosity, Chiefs now have four former Platinum players on their ranks- Kelvin Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Kelvin Madzongwe and Perfect Chikwende.

Terroso believes his troops are geared up for battle but will give Pure Platinum Play the respect they deserve.

“Coming into the game we are confident, we

don’t want to confuse confidence with arrogance, we know that the team we have infront of us,” the Portuguese said.

“I will take the time as well to say that we respect Platinum of course they are led by a well-respected coach, someone who has led the national team to the AFCON.

“A team that has won the last three titles and two years before they finished in the top three, a team that in last year, they won the Chibuku Cup, in the nine games they played in Chibuku Cup, they drew one and lost one. So in eleven games in the last year, they lost one,” he added.