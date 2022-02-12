The suspended Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) duo of president Felton Kamambo, and board member for finance Philimon Machana, have been arrested, Soccer24 has gathered.

The duo, according to well-placed sources, were picked by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today, for defying the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) act, which was applied in their suspension on November 16.

On November 16 last year, the SRC suspended the Kamambo-led administration for several violations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

The commission acted in accordance with section 30 of the SRC Act.

A defiant Kamambo continued to issue statements in the capacity of Zifa president and and even went on to suspended members of the football governing body’s secretariat, moves which resulted in the SRC involving the police leading to the duo’s arrest.

Kamambo and Machana are being held at Highlands Police.