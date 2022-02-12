Warriors captain Knowledge Musona provided two assists in his side Al-Tai’s 3-1 victory over Al-Batin in the Saudi Arabian Premier League on Saturday.

The 31-year old Aces Youth Academy graduate first teed up Argentine midfielder Tobías Figueroa in the 76th minute for Al-Tai’s second goal of the match.

He then set up Angolan winger Cephas Malele for the insurance goal in stoppage time.

With the win, Al-Tai bounced back from four defeats on the trot and it will be crucial in their quest to survive relegation.