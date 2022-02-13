Suspended Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo and board member for finance Philimon Machana were yesterday arrested for fraud and defiance of the SRC Act.

The SRC suspended the Kamambo-led administration on November 16 last year, for several violations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

After the suspension, Kamambo and company continued to issue statements using the ZIFA letter head to communicate with world governing body FIFA, in defiance of the SRC Act.

Kamambo was picked up by detectives at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while making arrangements to travel to Qatar for a FIFA meeting while Machana was picked up at his home.

They are currently detained at Highlands Police Station and will appear in court tomorrow.