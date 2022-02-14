Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Ngezi Platinum Stars have uveileadditions to their squad.

Madamburo are of the strongest teams in the local top-flight and will be looking to strengthen it further to challenge for the title.

The five new signings unveiled by the club today are Carlos Mavhurume, Dereck Murimba,Tapiwa Sibanda Last Jesi and Takunda Benhura.

Takunda Benhura was promoted from the developmental side to the first team while Carlos Mavhurume joins from CAPS United.

Dereck Murimba joins from Triangle United while Warriors trialist Last Jesi was a free agent, having left Sudan giants Al Hilai.