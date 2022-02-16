The Botswana national team is now in Zimbabwe ahead of the 2022 Awcon qualifier against the Mighty Warriors this week.

The Zebra Queens touched down at Robert Mugabe International Airport on Tuesday evening.

The first leg will be played at the National Sports Stadium on 18 February and the return at Obedi Itani Chilume in Francistown on 23 February.

The winner in the encounter will qualify for the Awcon 2022 to be played in July in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the Mighty Warriors are continuing their preparations for the encounter.

The camp started in Harare at the begining of February with twenty-six home-based players reporting for duty first. The remaining foreign-based stars – Danai Bhobho and Rudo Neshamba joined the team on Monday, while Emmaculate Msipa and Berita Kabwe arrived on on the following day.