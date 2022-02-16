The family of Charles Yohane has revealed more details surrounding the death of the ex-Warriors defender.

Yohane was found murdered in South Africa on Monday after he went missing Saturday.

The 48-year-old had been kidnapped by robbers, who shot him on the head.

The assailants took the car before dumping the body in Soweto.

“He was hijacked, they took his car and shot him in the head,” Yohane’s brother, Lewis, told BBC Sport.

Charles was a member of the Warriors squad that debuted at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004 in Tunisia.

The late left-back also participated at the 2006 edition before hanging his boots in international football in 2007.

He continued his club career until 2009 in the lower division in South Africa.

At the time of his retirement from playing football, Yohane held the record for most appearances at former South African champions Bidvest Wits after playing for them over a period stretching between 1997 to 2006.

The former Warriors star was last attached at Wits as a development team coach before the club folded in 2020.