Paul Pogba is yet to decide on his future, with less than six months left on his current deal at Manchester United.

Pogba has entered the final year of his current deal at Old Trafford, and negotiations for a new contract between the 28-year-old’s representatives and United have stalled.

With PSG showing keen interest in the midfielder, United are trying to avoid losing him for free next year.

The EPL club offered the midfielder a new contract last year.

But Pogba is in no rush to decide on his future, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Paul Pogba’s not in a rush to decide his future. Nothing agreed with any club yet – and no final decision communicated to Manchester United, after contract proposal made last July. 🇫🇷 #MUFC Pogba will take his time – current Man Utd deal runs out in June, no option to extend. pic.twitter.com/a5stfcSg6H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2022