The upcoming FIFA international window will run from 21–29 March 2022, and this is when the Warriors will return to action, provided they secure a friendly match.

After featuring at the 2021 Afcon finals in January, the national team will have no competitive games lined up next month.

But other teams on the continent will be involved in the final round of the World Cup qualifiers, and the twelve lowest-ranked sides will commence the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers in the preliminary round.

In the 30 May – 14 June international break, the group stage of the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers is expected to start, and the games will also cover the 19–27 September 2022 window.

The dates for the 2022 COSAFA Cup have not been announced yet, but the tournament is likely to fall outside the FIFA International Match Calendar.