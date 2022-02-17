The Castle Lager Premiership will continue this weekend in Matchday 4 after the games returned last week with outstanding fixtures in the previous round.

The league had taken a two-month break to accommodate the festive holidays and the 2021 Afcon tournament.

On Saturday, champions FC Platinum will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they welcome Dynamos at Mandava while Bulawayo Chiefs target to stretch their unbeaten start against Chicken Inn.

Highlanders will host WhaWha at Barbourfields on Sunday as log leaders Manica Diamonds travel to the capital city to face Herentals.

The action wraps up on Monday when CAPS United play Ngezi Platinum Stars at the National Sports Stadium.