The Zimbabwe national women’s team coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda has dropped six players from squad that will face Botswana in the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) Qualifiers.

The Mighty Warriors have been in camp for the past two weeks with twenty-six home-based players reporting for duty first. The remaining four foreign-based stars joined in on the 14 February when the international break commenced.

Sibanda dropped goalkeeper Leona Bhunu, defender Moreblessing Bwende, midfielder Alice Moyo and strikers Melody Chikoore, Dinah Rose Banda and Shamiso Mutasa.

The first leg will be played at the National Sports Stadium on 18 February and the return at Obedi Itani Chilume in Francistown on 23 February.

Zimbabwe Final Squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals Queens) Cynthia Shonga (Harare City Queens) Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos Queens).

DEFENDERS

Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional Queens), Egness Tumbare, Edeline Mutumbami, Vimbai Mharadzi, Liliosa Kandemiri (Blue Swallows Queens) Talent Mukwanda (Herentals Queens) Purity Mugayi, Eunice Chibanda (Black Rhinos Queens).

MIDFIELDERS

Emmaculate Msipa (Fatih Karagümrük Spor Kulübü, Turkey) Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional Queens) Shyline Dambamuromo, Mavis Chirandu, Priviledge Mupeti (Black Rhinos Queens) Danai Bhobho (Simba Queens, Tanzania) Ennerty Chemhere (Ubuntu Queens) Berita Kabwe (Rivers Angels, Nigeria)

STRIKERS

Rudo Neshamba (Ramat Hasharon WFC, Israel) Maudy Mafuruse, Christabel Katona, Rutendo Makore (Black Rhinos Queens), Natasha Ndowa (Blue Swallows Queens).