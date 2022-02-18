Dynamos have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Zengayire Paga.

The 22-year-old joined the Glamour Boys on a free transfer after leaving Vision FC, which plays in the second tier in Ghana.

DeMbare announced the news on their social media pages.

Paga joins fellow countryman Sylvester Appiah as another Ghanaian player at Dynamos.

Meanwhile, the Harare giants have also snapped up Issa Sadiki from Yadah, Keith Murera, Evans Katema, Ralph Kawondera and Brandon Mpofu.

18-year-old Junior Makunike was promoted from the junior ranks to the first team.