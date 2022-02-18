Reports in England indicate that English Premier League side Burnley are interested in signing France-based Warriors star Tinotenda Kadewere.

Kadewere (26) is his second season in France, where he turns out for Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon.

The lanky Highfield-bred striker scored ten goals in debut campaign for Les Gones but a combination of change of coach and injuries, has greatly affected him this season- he is yet to score in the 2021/22 campaign.

According to U.K-based publication The Sun, Burnley manager Sean Dyche wants the Zimbabwean striker at Turf Moor.

The publication also claims relegation-threatened Burnley want to sign the former Le Havre man during the next transfer window.

They (Burnley) also signed Maxwell Cornet from Lyon during the last transfer window.