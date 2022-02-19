FC Platinum and Dynamos played to a goalless draw in a Matchday 4 encounter at Mandava on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys set the pace as early as in the third minute when Evans Katema connected Emmanuel Paga’s cross, only to be denied by Petros Mhari from a close range.

The Platinum Boys, on the other end, followed up with a quick counter-attack, but Brian Banda failed to finish the move perfectly.

The visitors retained more possession afterwards and created a couple of big chances. Captain Patson Jaure came to 1-v-1 with Mhari but failed to beat the keeper on the 23rd minute.

Ralph Kawondera also had a crack at goal but was denied by Mhari a few moments later.

The home team’s next meaningful opportunity came after the half-hour when Oscar Bhebhe got the space inside the box but failed to pack his shot perfectly.

The game went to the break with both times tied at 0-0.

The second half had a cagey start and was compounded by a five-minute stoppage towards the hour mark after FC Platinum fans clashed with their Dynamos counterparts.

Both sides seemed to retreat and continued concentrating the play in the midfield with just flashes of attacks on either end.

The biggest opportunity fell on the FC Platinum way in the 75th minute when Thando Ngwenya blasted his effort over from a few yards out.

The scoreline remained unchanged, and the game finished goalless.