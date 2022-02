Warriors striker Tino Kadewere has scored his first goal of the 2021/22 campaign for French side Olympique Lyon.

The 26-year old had last scored for Les Gones last season.

He was named in the starting eleven for the Peter Bosz-coached side against Lens today, for the first time since October.

Kadewere restored parity for Lyon in first half stoppage time when he connected well to a Karl Toko Ekambi cross.

The match is currently at half time.