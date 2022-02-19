Tinotenda Kadewere has returned to the Lyon first XI in the league campaign for the first time since October.

The Zimbabwean last featured in the starting team when his side lost 3-2 at Nice. He received a red card during that game and was confined to the bench on his return from suspension.

Today’s start against Lens will be his second this season and his seventh appearance overall in the campaign.

Kadewere hasn’t scored in the league also and will be looking to break that jinx when he features this evening.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.