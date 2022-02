Knowledge Musona took over the captaincy role at his Saudi top-flight club Al Tai when wore the armband in the game against Al Ettifaq on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean striker led the team in the absence of Dener.

Musona started in the first XI and played the entire ninety minutes as Al Tai won the match 1-0.

The stand-in skipper, however, had a subdued afternoon, scoring a lower rating of 6.5.

Here are some of Musona’s stats in the game.