A send home service for the late former Warriors and CAPS United defender Charles Yohane, will be held in South Africa tomorrow.

The former Bidvest Wits captain was hijacked and killed on Saturday, with his body being found in Soweto on Monday.

South Africa-based funeral services company Zororo Phumulani will repatriate Yohane’s body to Zimbabwe but before that, a send home service will be held for the former Zimbabwe international.

The company’s Marketing Manager Tendai Mangoti confirmed the development.

“Zororo-Phumulani enjoyed a cordial relationship with the former Warriors defender. The company will assist the family to repatriate his body to Zimbabwe,” he said.

The service will be held tomorrow at AFM Church Kempton Park, from 16:00 to 17:30.