Bournemouth are set to resume contract talks with Jordan Zemura towards the end of the season after the negotiations were put on hold in December.

The two parties held initial talks from October about the future of the Zimbabwean whose deal is expiring in June 2022.

However, the negotiations were suspended to avoid any distraction on the player’s performances.

Zemura played every minute for Cherries in the Championship before suffering an ankle injury in a 2-0 victory at Reading which has kept him out of action.

The 22-year old left back managed to reclaim his first-team berth when he returned to action in early January.

Bournemouth coach Scott Parker wants to retain the player and has already told the club’s hierarchy to extend the contract of Zimbabwean.