Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere says he is slowly regaining his confidence after what has been a frustrating start to the 2021/22 French Ligue 1 season.

The lanky striker has fallen down the pecking order at Les Gones and his inclusion in the starting eleven against Lens yesterday, was the first since October.

His first half strike, which cancelled out Jonathan Lens’s early striker to level matters for Lyon and ultimately got them a point, was his first this season.

Speaking after the game, Kadewere said he was happy to score and that his confidence is coming back.

“It was a difficult match. We took a point, but we need more. We knew it was not going to be easy playing in this stadium. We have to stay focused for the next games. I’m happy to have scored; I’m regaining confidence,” he told the club’s media department.

Lyon coach Peter Bosz said the goal will rejuvenate Kadewere.

“We always want to win. The start of the match was tough, but the second half was better. The draw is deserved. We are progressing. Lens were aggressive and pressed hard. This goal can be a release for Tino — I’m happy for him,” the coach said.