CAPS United have unveiled eight new players, who were signed during the January transfer window.

The Green Machine reinforced their squad after losing a couple of stars to other clubs.

Among the new arrivals is 2014 Soccer Star of the Year Denis Dauda, who is joining the side for a second spell. He was with Indian top-flight side United Sport before terminating his contract.

Another former Soccer Star of the Year, Rodwell Chinyengetere, also moved to the Green Machine after leaving FC Platinum.

Kenneth Bulaji, Devon Chafa, Wilson Manondo, Tawana Chikore, Lincoln Mangaira and Tatenda Tavengwa complete the list of the newly signed players.

The stars will be available for selection in Matchday 4 encounter against Ngezi Platinum Stars this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.