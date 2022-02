The country’s senior women national soccer team, the Mighty Warriors, have arrived in Francistown ahead of their decisive AWCON 2022 qualifiers final round second leg against Botswana.

Zimbabwe were beaten 1-3 by the Zebra Queens last Friday.

They need to overturn the deficit through a three-goal margin victory to book a place at the continetal showpiece slated for July in Morocco.

Here is the final squad named by coach Sithetheliwe Sibanda for the decisive clash on Wednesday;