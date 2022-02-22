Zimbabwean midfielder Tawanda Maswanhise netted his eighth goal of the season in Leicester U23’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal U23 on Monday.

Maswanhise converted a 16th minute penalty to put his side ahead in the EPL2 clash.

The goal saw him scoring in his third successive game for the young Foxes.

The 19-year-old is a regular in the team, having started in sixteen out of eighteen appearances this season.

The performance comes at a time Maswanhise has been raising his profile at the club. He trained with the senior squad in the pre-season, and his involvement followed just weeks after he signed a new contract.

The attacker was also standout for the club’s under-18s in the previous season and caught the eye of coach Brendan Rodgers towards the end of the campaign. He made his debut appearance in the first-team squad in May in a league match against Manchester United.