Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) chairman Gerald Mlotshwa was sheduled to appear before the Parliamentary Committee this morning and answer questions on the state of football in the country but he did not show up.

The commission suspended the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa board for incompetence last November, a situation which has has left Zimbabwean football at risk of a FIFA ban for government interference in the running of the game.

Mlotshwa, as well as an official from the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation, were expected to appear before the committee but only the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Thoko Chitepo showed up.

Thoko told the committee that Mlotshwa is currently in Bulawayo.

In the absence of Kirsty Coventry, who is in China, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe is the acting Minister of Sports.