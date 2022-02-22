Zimbabwean youngster Tawanda Maswanhise is among the fifteen academy players that have signed new professional contracts.

The midfielder signed his first deal in June 2021 and has been offered a new contract after he continued to show promise in his development.

In announcing the news, the EPL club said: “Leicester City are delighted to confirm that 15 of its Academy players have signed professional contracts with the Football Club…

“Kasey McAteer, Sammy Braybrooke, Ben Nelson, Ben Grist, Wanya Marcal-Madivadua and Tawanda Maswanhise are among those to have signed deals.”

Maswanhise, who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents, has featured prominently in City’s U23s. He made an appearance in the senior team matchday squad when he sat out in the 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the English Premier League in May.

The 19-year-old trained with the senior squad in the pre-season, and he featured in a couple of friendlies.