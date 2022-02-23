Former Warriors coach Rahman Gumbo has been linked with the coaching job at Botswana national team.

According to BW Football Magazine, the Zimbabwean gaffer has become a favourite to take over the reins permanently following the resignation of Adel Amrouche.

Teenage Mpote has been holding forth on an interim basis.

The publication adds that the Botswana Football Association is yet to contact Gumbo directly about the position.

The coach, however, has resolved to say nothing publicly until the BFA approaches him formally.

Gumbo is currently the head coach of Sua Flamingoes in the top-flight league.