Mighty Warriors coach Sithetheliwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda has named her starting eleven to face Botswana in the decisive AWCON 2022 qualifiers last round second leg this evening.

The two sides meet at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, with Zimbabwe looking to overturn a 1-3 deficit from the first leg played in Harare last Friday.

The winner of the tie will book a place at the continental showpiece slated for July in Morocco.

Below is confirmed team news;

Cynthia Shonga (GK), Emmaculate Msipa (c), Nobukhosi Ncube, Vimbai Mharadzi, Danai Bhobho, Egness Tumbare, Edline Mtumbami, Marjory Nyaumwe, Rutendo Makore, Privilege Mupeti, Mavis Chirandu.

Kick off is 18:00.