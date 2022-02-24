Warriors star Marvellous Nakamba has hailed the role played by his family, as well as Aston Villa teammates on the road to recovery after the knee injury he suffered last year.

The 28-year midfield enforcer limped off in the Claret and Blue’s 0-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in December last year and had to undergo surgery, a setback which will keep on the sidelines until at least April.

Speaking to the club’s media department today as he continues his recovery, the soft-spoken Zimbabwe international admitted that the surgery, his first in his professional career, was a frustrating phase but one made easier by the presence of his family in the United Kingdom, as well as the support he got from his Villa teammates.

“After the game, when they did some tests, that is when they saw that the knee needed some treatment and I wouldn’t be able to play the next game,” said Nakamba.

‘It was my first time having a surgery and experiencing all those things. Luckily I spoke to the medical team here and they have been helping me on how to make the leg stronger and recovery quickly,” he added.

Nakamba got injured at a time when he had just won the club’s Player of the Month and enjoying a rich vein of form under Steven Gerrard, a development he admits was really frustrating.

“The timing was very bad, it was very frustrating for me personally. At that time, I had won the Player of the month for the clun for November and I was getting game time.

“Mentally it was a little bit tough but not so tough because at that time, my family was here- my mom, my father, my young brother and my wife and they were all very supportive so it was not so stressful because I had people around me.

“My teammates have been there since my first day from the surgery, they have been there supporting me, encouraging me. Some of them have been trough the same and we support each other, its one big family.”

Nakamba also gave an insight into his recovery process.

‘I just gives me motivation to do well here in gym, to follow the instructions of the medical side, what they are telling me to do to come back as quickly as as possible and to come back stronger. It has helped me to just focus on getting better, not to worry about what has happened.

“I just have to focus on getting better and I’ m working on being stronger, physically and mentally,” added Nakamba.