Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane believes the Egyptian giants’ midfield enforcer Aliou Dieng is on the same level with Warriors star Marvellous Nakamba, as well as Ghana’s Thomas Partey.

Dieng is a highly-rated Malian midfielder who is on the ranks of Al Ahly and Mosimane insists that he sees no difference between the 24-year old, and the duo of Nakamba and Partey.

Speaking on a podcast called On the Whistle, the outspoken coach said: “So I look at [Marvelous] Nakamba, the boy who’s playing in Aston Villa, from Zimbabwe, and I look at the boy playing for Leicester City as a six [Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi].

“I also look at [Thomas] Partey, who’s playing for Arsenal, I say ‘really guys, is there really much of a difference?’

“And he [Dieng] is playing in the national team of Mali and he’s playing for Al Ahly. He’s a two-time Champions League winner and won the bronze medal two times in the World Cup. And the CAF Super Cup twice, the league, the Egyptian Cup, I mean what else does he have to win?,” he added.

“He’s got experience, and somebody has to open their eyes. Somebody has a player to get in Africa.