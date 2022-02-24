UK-born teenager Kai Garande has committed his international career to Zimbabwe.

The 19-year-old was born in the European country to Zimbabwean parents, making him eligible to play for the national teams.

He applied for his local passport at the Zimbabwean in London last week and was accompanied by Marshal Gore of TEAM Zimbabwe UK.

“Congrats to Kai Garande for choosing to commit his international career with the Zimbabwe Warriors,” Gore posted on his Facebook.

“We’re excited to have Kai on our books. The future of Zimbabwe football is bright with the vast talent base in the Diaspora and at home. If we blend it well, we can reach the promised land.”

Garande recently signed a professional contract with Millwall FC after graduating from Charlton Football Club Academy.

He has featured prominently for the Championship side’s U23s.