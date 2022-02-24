Charles Yohane’s body is expected to arrive home on Friday for burial.

The ex-Warriors star was gunned down in Johannesburg two weeks during a carjacking incident. His body was dumped in Soweto where it was found after two days. He was 48.

Zororo-Phumulani is assisting in the repatriation of the former Zimbabwe international.

The body is scheduled to arrive at around 8am at the Robert Mugabe International Airport tomorrow. It will be taken to a local Doves Parlour.

Yohane will lie in state at the family home in National, Mbare before the burial at Zororo Memorial Park on Saturday.