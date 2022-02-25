FIFA announced sanctions against Zimbabwe on Thursday following government interference in the running of the game.

The country was banned from international football along with Kenya.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed the sanctions at a press conference, saying: “We had to suspend two of our member associations; Kenya and Zimbabwe for government interference in the activities of the football associations.”

“So the football associations are suspended from all football activities with immediate effect and they know what needs to be done before they are re-admitted,” he added.

Infantino wants the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to reinstate the suspended Felton Kamambo-led Zifa board.

What the FIFA sanctions mean to Zimbabwe football

FIFA raised the charges in accordance with article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, meaning ZIFA has lost all its membership rights.

The country’s national teams will no longer be allowed to participate in any international activities and games until the suspension on the administration is lifted.

The association or any of its members or officials will no longer benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA and/or CAF, while funding has also been cut.

However, the domestic league may continue but clubs will not be allowed to play in the CAF Champions League, the Confederation Cup or any other FIFA/CAF sanctioned tournament.

