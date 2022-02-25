The country’s senior men national team, the Warriors, will not take part in the upcoming Afcon 2023 qualifiers, after FIFA banned Zimbabwe from international competitions for government interference in the running of the game.

Fifa took the decision to sanction Zimbabwe yesterday and ordered the suspended Felton Kamambo-led Zifa board to be reinstated for the ban to be lifted.

“We had to suspend two of our member associations; Kenya and Zimbabwe for government interference in the activities of the football associations,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“So the football associations are suspended from all football activities with immediate effect and they know what needs to be done before they are re-admitted,” he added.

In response, SRC Chairman Gerald Mlotshwa scoffed at the sanction, insisting Kamambo and company will not be reinstated.

“Pending any such compromise, the ZIFA Executive Committee and the General Secretary shall

remain suspended. The various matters pending before the Courts in Zimbabwe shall continue

as shall the criminal proceedings and all other actions focused on restructuring football in our

country,” Mlotshwa said in a statement.

“Domestic football will continue in Zimbabwe. It will be supported fully by the SRC, as has been

the demonstrable case thus far.

ZIFA will return to the “FIFA Family” when it is in a condition fit to do so,” he added.

The sanction, as well as the refusal of the SRC to reinstate the suspended Zifa board, means the Warriors will not take part in the upcoming Afcon 2023 qualifiers scheduled to start in March.