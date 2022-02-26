Khama Billiat scored his sixth goal of the season in Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-0 victory at Baroka on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean forward netted late in the game to salvage maximum points for Amakhosi. He recieved the ball from the blind side and made no mistake to slot it home on the first time.

Khama Billiat finds the back of the net deep in added time, Amakhosi take all three points and go second ahead of Pirates on the #DStvPrem standings. FT: 0-1 pic.twitter.com/5kLvkRAkkH — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 26, 2022

Billiat also had a big chance at goal in the early stages of the tie when he beat the keeper in 1-v-1 situation but Denwin Farmer cleared his shot.

The result, meanwhile, sees Chiefs moving into the second position with 32 points, 16 behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundons.