FIFA has announced that Russia will not be kicked out of the World Cup.

It comes after Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic refused to face them next month in protest over Russian president Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

In a statement, FIFA said they would not boot Russia out of the Qatar tournament, but the country will host no international football games in the playoffs, while the team’s flag and anthem will be banned during matches in other nations.

The statement reads: “No international competition shall be played on the territory of Russia, with “home” matches being played on neutral territory and without spectators.

“The member association representing Russia shall participate in any competition under the name “Football Union of Russia (RFU)” and not “Russia”.

“No flag or anthem of Russia will be used in matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate.”