Zimbabwe’s national teams will not be able to take part in any coming international events after FIFA suspended ZIFA’s membership on Thursday.

The sanctions came after the government interfered in the running of the game at the association.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), a government organisation, dissolved the ZIFA board without following the local football body’s constitution.

FIFA then imposed sanctions under article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, meaning ZIFA lost all its membership rights.

The association will not be able to arrange or feature in any international matches.

Zimbabwe national teams were scheduled to feature in several events this year.

The Warriors won’t be involved in the group stage of the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers expected to start during the 30 May – 14 June international break, and they will also miss the 2022 COSAFA Cup.

The senior men’s national side will have no games in the next window from 21–29 March 2022, a development that will affect its FIFA Ranking.

The Mighty Warriors and the junior national sides will also miss important events. They have COSAFA tournaments and other CAF qualifiers lined up for this year.

Domestic clubs won’t be able to participate in the CAF or FIFA sanctioned inter-club tournaments.

No local representatives will attend CAF or FIFA events such as draw ceremonies and awards gala.