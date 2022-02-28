Gianluigi Buffon has signed a contract extension at Parma that will see the goalkeeper continue playing until the age of 46.

The 44-year-old penned a new 2-year dea with the Italian Serie B club.

“It’s a beautiful day, for me and for my whole family,” Buffon told a news conference on Monday. “What I wanted happened and I think the president and the club wanted it too, as I hope the fans and the city wanted it.

“My return to Parma was conditioned by the relationships and a deep bond that I have always had with the people of Parma and the city.”

Buffon returned to Parma for a second spell in June last year, 20 years on from his initial departure to Juventus.

The Italy international has since won back the No 1 jersey and already has 23 Serie B appearances under his belt this season, and the club have decided to reward him with a fresh contract.