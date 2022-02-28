FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has blamed the referee for his side’s failure to collect maximum points in yesterday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against ZPC Kariba.

The platinum miners’ winless run stretched to three games after ZPC’s Newman Sienchali cancelled out Gift Mbweti’s first half opener, in stoppage time.

Mapeza, who also criticised the match officials after his charges were beaten by Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve two weeks ago, blasted the referee in yesterday’s contest, Lawrence Zimondi, for ‘spoiling the party.’

“When you are playing an away match, It’s

always positive for a team to walk away

with a point.The referee left us with unanswered

questions,” he said after the game.

“He blew the whistle for a foul, which a ZPC player had committed, we were shifting to an attacking position then,ironically, a ZPC Kariba took the ball and threw it to his teammate.“Our goalie had no chance, that how we conceded. I can’t blame the boys for lack of concentration but it was the referee who spoiled the party.

“We asked him to explain the situation but

we had no success and it is what it is.

“Something must be done urgently to put

an end to these kinds of jokes, we are not

going anywhere with our football, with

such referees,” added Mapeza.