The Premier Soccer League has announced the details for the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 6 fixtures.

The games will be played over the weekend with four games lined-up on Saturday and five matches set for Sunday.

Dynamos will play Bulawayo Chiefs while, CAPS United face WhaWha. Highlanders will travel to Mutare to face Tenax, and FC Platinum will host Harare City at Mandava.

Castle Lager Premiership M6 Fixtures

Saturday 5 March

Herentals vs Bulawayo City (NSS)

Yadah vs Manica Diamonds (Baobab Stadium)

FC Platinum vs Harare City (Mandava Stadium)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Dynamos (Barbourfields Stadium)

Sunday 6 March

CAPS United vs WhaWha (NSS)

Cranborne Bullets vs Black Rhinos (Baobab Stadium)

Tenax vs Highlanders (Sakubva Stadium)

Triangle United vs Ngezi Platinum (Gibbo Stadium)

Chicken Inn vs ZPC Kariba (Luveve Stadium)

*Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT for all the games.