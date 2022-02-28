For anyone affiliated to Harare giants Dynamos, Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas’ opinion about the Harare giants, was somewhat repulsive.

By Lawrence Mangenje

The soft-spoken former Motor Action coach boldly stated ahead of yesterday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against his side, that DeMbare are no longer fearsome, they were last frightening during the Kalisto Pasuwa era and what’s only left of them is the name.

Understandably, DeMbare fans were irked by Mafero’s comments and cound’t wait for yesterday’s meeting to prove him wrong.

It wasn’t to be, as they lost the match 0-1, courtesy of a late Brian Muza strike.

It was not about just the result, it was the insipid, uninspiring and lifeless display by Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges which proves that they are no longer the same.

Worryingly for the Harare giants, the Gamecocks were not even at their best but they managed to grind a result against DeMbare, at the National Sports Stadium, much to the frustration of the paltry crowd which had braved the scorching heat to cheer Ndiraya’s troops at the giant facility.

Except for right back Emmanuel Jalai, ever-reliable central defender Frank Makarati, as well as left back Brandon Mpofu, there was very little to talk about as far as DeMbare players rising to the occasion is concerned.

The hunger which comes with wearing that iconic blue and white strip and the need to defend that historic badge, is clearly missing.

As such, that football fans need to be vaccinated to watch league games across the country, isn’t the only reason why there is poor turn out at Dynamos matches- the team is just not attracting the bumper crowds like before, due to its failure to live up to the DeMbare name and reputation.

If Dynamos were still ‘that Dyamos’, they woudn’t have been content with a goalless draw against an unconvincing FC Platimum at Mandava last week.

The result against the Platinum miners was, if the truth is to be told, two points dropped, rather than a point gained.

The harsh reality is; teams no longer have that fear factor whenever a game against Dynamos is on the cards and Mafero might have been spot on in that regard.