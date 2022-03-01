The appointment of the Warriors’ substantive head coach will arise in contract dispute due to the ongoing crisis at ZIFA.

The association was recently hit with sanctions by FIFA after the government interfered in the running of football in the country.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), a government organisation, dissolved the ZIFA board without following the local football body’s constitution and took over the operations.

FIFA then imposed sanctions under article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, meaning ZIFA lost all its membership rights.

The commission, however, said the ban would not deter them from setting up their plans.

But with the crisis far from over, naming a new coach should be halted for now.

Any appointment won’t be regarded by the suspended ZIFA board, which FIFA recognises. This means if the SRC move to name a new coach, the obligation will be on them to honour that contract.

The ZIFA constitution states that an elected board should be consulted in such appointments.

And if the SRC ignore that, a contract dispute would arise that will stir more turmoil in the local football in the event the Kamambo-led executive is reinstated.

A similar incident happened when the Warriors were preparing to play at the 2021 Afcon tournament.

The suspended board nullified the appointment and imposed sanctions on the association’s CEO Xolisani Gwesela.

In 2019, elected vice-president Gift Banda was banned from all football activities for appointing new members of the Warriors’ technical team without the knowledge of the executive committee.

Banda had fired the then assistant coaches Rahman Gumbo and Lloyd Mutasa and replaced them with Tonderai Ndiraya and Bongani Mafu.

The appointments were later nullified by the board.