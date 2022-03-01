Former Warriors captain Benjani ‘The Undertaker’ Mwaruwari, has pleaded with Zimbabweans to come together for the sake of football in the country, which has been further crippled by the Fifa ban.

The world governing body imposed a sanction on Zimbabwean football from all international competitions citing government interference in the running of the game, after the the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa adminstration last November.

Mwaruwari, who is also the national team assistant coach by virtue of overseeing the U-23s, believes the ban is a blow for Zimbabwean football and urged the two parties, Zifa and SRC, to find common ground.

“Let’s hope this issue will be resolved quickly. It

is painful for us former footballers to see what’s

going on you know, but let’s hope they will

resolve it and they clean up football the way they

are saying if it’s for the good of the game,” he told The Herald.

“It is painful as a former captain, and assistant

coach of the Warriors coach, and the Under-23

team coach, but we are now in the situation, and

we need to fix what is broken. I think that is the

only thing that I can say, we need to fix what is

broken,” added Mwaruwari.