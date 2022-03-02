Khama Billiat is closing in on another career milestone after scoring a late goal for Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Billiat netted on the stroke of full-time to salvage maximum points for Amakhosi against Baroka.

The goal didn’t only secured the victory for Chiefs, but pushed the Zimbabwean’s tally towards the 100th mark.

The former Warriors midfielder is now four goals away from joining the elite list of PSL players with 100 topflight goals in South African football.

Only five players have hit the century mark, and they include Siyabonga Nomvethe, Daniel Mudau, Mabhuti Khenyeza, Manuel ‘Tico-Tico’ Bucuane and Collins Mbesuma.

Billiat, meanwhile, overtook countryman Wilfred Mugeyi (91 goals), to become the new record holder for a Zimbabwean player with the most goals in the history of the South African PSL.

The Zimbabwean also completed another career milestone in December when he played his 100th match for Kaizer Chiefs in all competitive games.