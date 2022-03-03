Tendayi Darikwa will miss two games in the English League One after picking up a suspension.

The Wigan Athletic captain received his tenth yellow card of the season in the league which attracts a two-match ban.

He got the booking in Wigan’s 2-0 victory over Fleetwood on Tuesday.

Darikwa, who was made 32 League One appearances this campaign, will first miss the game versus Wimbledon on Saturday before sitting out against MK Dons in the following weekend.

The 30-year-old will be expected to return to league action in the trip to Crewe Alexander on 15 March.