Willard Katsande is confident that he will return to Kaizer Chiefs and become a first team coach at the club.

The midfielder, who now plays for Sekhukhune United, spent the last decade with Amakhosi and was the team’s vice-captain during his last days at the club.

“I bump into many supporters and they send me messages,” he said on YouTube show, Prime Sports With Mahlatse, as cited by the South African.

“I say I will come back one day but in a different role. I always tell them, you know what? I will be back, but in a different role.

When asked if he wants to coach the Soweto giants when he returns to the club, Katsande answered: “Yeah, yeah, I need to go back. I need to go give back to Kaizer Chiefs.

“I need to share my experience with the younger ones. I need to aim higher. When I go there I will go to the senior team.

“I sit down and analyse the senior games and tell myself, you know what? I can do this, I can do that.

“So it goes with the passion, what I have in my heart.”