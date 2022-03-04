Highlanders still have trust in their head coach Mandla Mpofu despite a disappointing start to the Castle Lager Premiership 2021/22 season.

Mpofu has come under pressure after managing a mere four points out of a possible 15 in the opening five games of the season.

When asked about the club’s position on the coach, Bosso acting chief executive officer Ronald Moyo said they were rallying behind the coach.

“The most important thing now is that Mandla Mpofu has a contract with Highlanders,” Moyo said, according to NewsDay.

“What the club needs to do is to support him. That is the position as of now. We are supporting our coaches as much as we can.”

The CEO added: “The captain (Ariel Sibanda) mentioned that as a team, they have talked and are reviewing their performance. It happens with us where we try and see where best we can assist them to come up with results.

“The day he signed a contract with the club, he was given targets and those targets are to win matches and that position has not changed. The expectations are still the same — we want to win the league title.”

Highlanders will face Tenax at Sakubva Stadium in their next match on Sunday.