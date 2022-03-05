Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 6 action.

Latest:

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Dynamos

30′ Goal!!! Paga opens scoring for Dynamos.

21′ Yellow Card to Chiranda (Chiefs).

4′ Dynamos get the first corner kick of the game. Swung in but Chiefs clear their lines.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Chiefs XI: Bizabani, Nekati, E. Moyo, Madzongwe, Ndlela, Chirinda, Mkolo, Msebe, K. Moyo, MChikwende, Matare.

Dynamos XI: Mvula, Jalai, Murera, Mpofu, Makarati, Jaure, Kawondera, Paga, Murwira, Muringai, Orotomol.

FC Platinum 1-0 Harare City

19′ Goal!!! Mhlanga finds the back of the net to put FCP ahead.

14′ City Sub: Musaka replaces Masunda.

1′ Kick-off!!!

FCP XI: Mhari, Mhlanga, Stima, Bello, Mangiza, Pavari, Muchaneka, Banda, Mutimbanyoka, Teguru, Ngwenya.

City XI: Shangiwa, Chapusha, Dzvinyai, Zambezi, Muvirimi, Mudadi, Masunda, Rupiya, Ziocha, Mujuru, Mandiranga.

Herentals 1-0 Bulawayo City

7′ Goal!!! Prince Charma scores for Herentals.

Yadah 0-0 Manica Diamonds