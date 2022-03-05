Nyasa Big Bullets coach Callisto Pasuwa will be looking to add another silverware to his cabinet in the Malawi Charity Shield encounter scheduled for Kamuzu Stadium this afternoon.

The match will set the stage for the start of league action, which kicks off on 12th March 2022, and it involves TNM Super League Champions Bullets and FDH Bank Cup winners Silver Strikers.

Pasuwa has already won the competition before, clinching the shield in 2019.

He also completed a domestic double in the previous season, winning the league title and then the 2021 Airtel Top 8 Cup.

In cup triumph, Nhasa defeated Silver Strikers 5-3 on penalties.