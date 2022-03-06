Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 6 action.
Latest:
Tenax 0-0 Highlanders
29′ Yellow card to Musimwa (Tenax).
1′ Kick-off!!!
Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, Tandi, Kutsanzira. Mhindirira, B. Sibanda, Masuku, Mbeba, Silla, Muduhwa, Ngala, Mpelele.
CAPS United 2-0 WhaWha
42′ Goal!!! William Manondo doubles CAPS United advantage, mopping home a spill from the keeper.
24′ Bamusi puts the ball inside the net but the goal is ruled for an offside.
11′ Goal!!! Chinyengetere puts CAPS United ahead.
1′ Kick-off!!!
CAPS XI: Mateyaunga, Dauda, Machazane, Dzingai, Chafa, Tavengwa, Chitiyo, Nyoni, Bamusi, Chinyengetere, Manondo.
Chicken Inn 0-0 ZPC Kariba
Chicken Inn XI: Bernard, Muza, Dzingai, Charamba, Ketala, Jackson, Hwata, Ndlovu, Amidu, Hachiro, Mabunu.
ZPC XI: Munkuli, Chayambuka, Kunyarimwe, Nyenye, Madzokere, Mazhawu, Muleya, Gwerina, Juru, Demera, Gorogodyo.
Triangle United 0-0 Ngezi Platinum
4′ Goal!!! Triangle take the lead throgh Bonnah’s own goal.
Ngezi XI: Chadya, Mavhurume, Moyo, Bonnah, Mukumba, Mushonga, Amini, Mlilo, Sibanda, Murimba, Makuwe.
Cranborne Bullets 1-3 Black Rhinos