Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 6 action.

Latest:

Tenax 0-0 Highlanders

29′ Yellow card to Musimwa (Tenax).

1′ Kick-off!!!

Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, Tandi, Kutsanzira. Mhindirira, B. Sibanda, Masuku, Mbeba, Silla, Muduhwa, Ngala, Mpelele.

CAPS United 2-0 WhaWha

42′ Goal!!! William Manondo doubles CAPS United advantage, mopping home a spill from the keeper.

24′ Bamusi puts the ball inside the net but the goal is ruled for an offside.

11′ Goal!!! Chinyengetere puts CAPS United ahead.

1′ Kick-off!!!

CAPS XI: Mateyaunga, Dauda, Machazane, Dzingai, Chafa, Tavengwa, Chitiyo, Nyoni, Bamusi, Chinyengetere, Manondo.

Chicken Inn 0-0 ZPC Kariba

Chicken Inn XI: Bernard, Muza, Dzingai, Charamba, Ketala, Jackson, Hwata, Ndlovu, Amidu, Hachiro, Mabunu.

ZPC XI: Munkuli, Chayambuka, Kunyarimwe, Nyenye, Madzokere, Mazhawu, Muleya, Gwerina, Juru, Demera, Gorogodyo.

Triangle United 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

4′ Goal!!! Triangle take the lead throgh Bonnah’s own goal.

Ngezi XI: Chadya, Mavhurume, Moyo, Bonnah, Mukumba, Mushonga, Amini, Mlilo, Sibanda, Murimba, Makuwe.

Cranborne Bullets 1-3 Black Rhinos